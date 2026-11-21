Mexican military forces arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro", on Friday evening, triggering an outbreak of violence in the state of Sinaloa

Mexican military forces arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," on Friday night. Picture: Reuters

By Isobel Anderson Morris

At least 11 people have been killed in a wave of violence across Mexico following the capture of one of the FBI's 10 most wanted fugitives.

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Mexican military forces arrested Fausto Isidro Meza Flores, known as "El Chapo Isidro," on Friday night, according to Mexico's security chief. The announcement, made on Saturday, also confirmed the capture of two other suspected leaders of a drug-trafficking organisation in the state of Sinaloa. Meza Flores and his organisation are accused of smuggling significant quantities of heroin, cocaine, marijuana and methamphetamine into the United States over the past two decades. His arrest comes amid a wider crackdown on drug cartels in Mexico, following pressure from US President Donald Trump on Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum to intensify efforts against organised crime. The operation sparked an outbreak of violence in Sinaloa, with armed clashes between Mexican security forces and cartel members, alongside reports of burning roadblocks.

The operation sparked an outbreak of violence in Sinaloa, with armed clashes between Mexican security forces and cartel members, alongside reports of burning roadblocks. Picture: Reuters

Residents were forced to take cover as violence spread across parts of the state. Footage shared on social media from Guasave appeared to show military helicopters firing at targets on the ground, while other videos showed burning vehicles and petrol stations. Mexico's Defence Ministry confirmed on Saturday that seven suspected cartel gunmen and four Mexican soldiers had been killed in the clashes. In a statement posted on X, the ministry extended its condolences to the families of those killed. US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said intelligence-sharing between the two countries had played a crucial role in the operation.

US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said intelligence-sharing between the two countries had played a crucial role in the operation. Picture: Getty