Mayor Vitali Klitschko called for a day of mourning on Friday following the latest attack

A food warehouse burns after it was hit by a Russian missile strike. Picture: REUTERS/Valentyn Ogirenko

By Alex Storey

At least 13 people have died after several apartment blocks and warehouses in Ukraine were struck by Russian ballistic missiles.

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Around 30 more were injured after the strikes overnight into Thursday, which damaged buildings including a children's hospital and severed power supply to parts of Kyiv. A fire broke out and the upper floors of a nine-storey residential block were destroyed in the city's Solomianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said. Warehouses, a school, and a children's hospital were also hit, Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app. Read more: Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections in bombshell speech Read more: Mark Zuckerberg 'ignored child safety to encourage app growth', Meta whistleblower testifies at landmark trial

Firefighters work near a site of an apartment building hit by a Russian missile strike. Picture: REUTERS/Stringer

Firefighters and truck drivers gather at the site of a food warehouse fire after it was hit by a Russian missile strike. Picture: Reuters

Pictures show huge plumes of smoke emerging from the food warehouse in the aftermath of the attack. The ballistic missiles reached Kyiv within just minutes of the air raid warning, according to local reports. Ukraine's emergency services were seen battling a blaze in a building and helping people escape from facilities destroyed overnight in Kyiv. In recent months, Kyiv has stepped up its attacks on Russia, with long-range missiles and swarms of drones increasingly targeting military industries and energy facilities. It has also targeted giant depots for Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, burning billions of pounds of merchandise.

A local resident looks inside a destroyed car next to heavily damaged residential buildings after an overnight Russian attack. Picture: Alamy