At least 13 dead in Kyiv after Russian ballistic missile attack blitzes warehouses and residential blocks
Mayor Vitali Klitschko called for a day of mourning on Friday following the latest attack
At least 13 people have died after several apartment blocks and warehouses in Ukraine were struck by Russian ballistic missiles.
Listen to this article
Around 30 more were injured after the strikes overnight into Thursday, which damaged buildings including a children's hospital and severed power supply to parts of Kyiv.
A fire broke out and the upper floors of a nine-storey residential block were destroyed in the city's Solomianskyi district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko said.
Warehouses, a school, and a children's hospital were also hit, Mr Klitschko said on the Telegram messaging app.
Read more: Ukraine's ousted defence minister calls for wartime elections in bombshell speech
Read more: Mark Zuckerberg 'ignored child safety to encourage app growth', Meta whistleblower testifies at landmark trial
Pictures show huge plumes of smoke emerging from the food warehouse in the aftermath of the attack.
The ballistic missiles reached Kyiv within just minutes of the air raid warning, according to local reports.
Ukraine's emergency services were seen battling a blaze in a building and helping people escape from facilities destroyed overnight in Kyiv.
In recent months, Kyiv has stepped up its attacks on Russia, with long-range missiles and swarms of drones increasingly targeting military industries and energy facilities.
It has also targeted giant depots for Wildberries, Russia’s largest online retailer, burning billions of pounds of merchandise.
A drone crashed into NATO and European Union member Romania during the Russian attack on Ukraine, the Romanian defence ministry said on Thursday and another also crossed Moldova's airspace, the country's military said.
British drones were also used to strike targets on the Russian mainland for the first time, with Kyiv launching a huge aerial attack on Russian targets in the early hours of Sunday, which led to Moscow issuing threats to the UK.
Russia’s embassy to Britain said in a statement on Monday that the reports "confirm that London is deliberately opting for an escalation of the Ukraine crisis".
They also accused Britain of "seeking to contain Russia and inflict maximum damage on it by proxy".
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has repeatedly asked for interceptor missiles to ward off missile attacks.