A bombing at a nightclub in Peru has injured 33 people, authorities said.

The explosion happened in the pre-dawn hours at the Dali nightclub in the province of Trujillo along Peru's northern coast, according to a statement from the local Emergency Operations Centre.

It is a region that has recently been plagued by violence and crime.

At least five of the injured were in a serious condition, according to the executive director of the Trujillo Health Network, Gerardo Florian Gomez.

