At least 33 injured in bombing at Peru nightclub
A bombing at a nightclub in Peru has injured 33 people, authorities said.
The explosion happened in the pre-dawn hours at the Dali nightclub in the province of Trujillo along Peru's northern coast, according to a statement from the local Emergency Operations Centre.
It is a region that has recently been plagued by violence and crime.
At least five of the injured were in a serious condition, according to the executive director of the Trujillo Health Network, Gerardo Florian Gomez.
Some of the victims suffered amputations and shrapnel wounds and were undergoing surgery, he told reporters. Among the injured are three children: one 16-year-old and two 17-year-olds, Mr Florian said.
Fiorella Mantilla, who was at the nightclub when the blast happened, told reporters that she had glass embedded in her legs and recalled that "it sounded as if the sound system had suddenly been turned off".
In a video published by local newspaper La Republica, some people in the club yelled "Bomb!" and then, "Let's go!" following the explosion.
The explosion took place less than a month after another blast in the same city that damaged 25 homes but caused no injuries or fatalities.