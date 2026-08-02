One survivor said they were recruited to a false role within Harrods, while two others were hired for a legitimate role but subjected to abuse off the shop floor

At least five survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of billionaire Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed have been confirmed by the Home Office as victims of human trafficking. Picture: PA

By Katy Dartford

At least five survivors of sexual abuse at the hands of billionaire Harrods owner Mohamed Al Fayed have been confirmed by the Home Office as victims of human trafficking.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Their experiences include both international and domestic trafficking, and even a case of trafficking within the Harrods building itself. One survivor said they were recruited to a false role within Harrods, while two were hired for a legitimate role and then selected for abuse off the shop floor. Another survivor was employed as a domestic worker for a member of the Fayed family after being recruited via a letting agency called Hyde Park Residence. Read More: Police issued warrant for paedophile's arrest 18 months before he murdered girlfriend's toddler Read More: Man, 26, arrested over death of British woman found in suitcase in Athens

Their cases date back as early as the nineties, while the most recent took place after the 2010 sale of Harrods. All five survivors have received conclusive grounds decisions from the National Referral Mechanism (NRM) that they are victims of modern slavery, after being referred by the charity Unseen UK. The NRM is the UK’s official framework for identifying victims of modern slavery, including human trafficking, forced labour and servitude. This reporting framework allows victims to receive appropriate support and provides the Government with vital data about modern slavery in the UK. Statutory first responders, including the police, Border Force, the National Crime Agency and local authorities, must offer an NRM referral to any adult they have reasonable grounds to believe may be a victim of modern slavery. Certain non-governmental organisations (NGOs) like Unseen, the Salvation Army, Bernardo’s and the Refugee Council are also able to make referrals as non-statutory first responders. Once a potential victim is referred to the NRM, the Single Competent Authority (SCA), which is part of the Home Office, processes the referral and decides on whether to officially recognise the individual as a modern slavery victim. The SCA first decides whether there are reasonable grounds to believe the person is a victim of modern slavery and then, following an investigation, returns a conclusive grounds decision.

Mohamed Al Fayed, the former owner of the famous department store, died in 2023. Picture: Getty

On April 29 2026, it was reported that Rachel Louw had received a positive conclusive grounds decision after reporting abuse suffered at the hands of Mohamed Al Fayed and his brother Salah. Since then, all four members of an advocacy group for Al Fayed survivors called No One Above have also received conclusive grounds decisions that they are victims of modern slavery: Justine, Elizabeth, Margo and Isabella, all pseudonyms. While these four have been confirmed, it is understood that there are more survivors who have also received positive conclusive grounds decisions. Justine worked at Harrods for more than three years in the nineties, and was trafficked and abused during this time. She said she felt “shell-shocked” when she received the conclusive grounds decision in June that she had been a victim of modern slavery. Justine said: “It’s not something I realised was happening to me at the time, so it’s all part of this journey that we’re on now in reliving this experience, and actually really understanding what happened to us, which is very difficult.” She added: “But it’s a really significant thing, getting that decision, seeing it in writing that you were a victim of modern slavery and trafficking is very… it’s really shocking to read.” Justine said that this is “concrete confirmation” from the Home Office that Al Fayed survivors were victims of human trafficking and that the scope of experiences are wide: from domestic to international trafficking, from those who worked at Harrods to those not involved with Harrods at all. She said this is “very significant”, because Harrods’ position has been that the abuse was just the actions of “one bad man”, and that there is nothing they can do now he is dead. Justine said: “These decisions illustrate that that is not the case at all.”

The legal team featured in "Al-Fayed: Predator at Harrods" held a press conference in 2024 on their investigation into Harrods' corporate failure to provide a safe system of work for its employees. Picture: Getty

Elizabeth was also a Harrods employee and received a conclusive grounds decision that she was a victim of modern slavery in May. She said that all the survivors in the Al Fayed case are victims of human trafficking, because it was all one system that recruited, exploited and silenced victims. She said: “Everybody connected with this case is a trafficking victim, because it was all one system. “You can’t say that victim A wasn’t trafficked and victim B was. “I think there’s this persistent misunderstanding, possibly within the Metropolitan Police themselves, which is scary, that trafficking only involves being moved across international borders. “There have been positive, conclusive grounds for trafficking decisions in cases where the trafficking occurred within the Harrods building.”

Mohamed Al Fayed Opens Harrods 102 in London. Picture: Getty

Margo was a domestic worker for the Fayed family after the sale of Harrods, and was recruited via a letting agency called Hyde Park Residence. She received a positive conclusive grounds decision that she was a victim of human trafficking in July. Margo said that she had not felt like a victim of trafficking “because really I didn’t know what trafficking was, especially domestic trafficking”. She said Al Fayed’s trafficking network went “so beyond Harrods”. “This was Balnagown, it was Saint-Tropez, it was Fayair, it was Fulham Football Club, it was Hyde Park Residence. “Everywhere he went he had enablers, and everywhere he went he had the capacity to abuse. All of his residences, all of his businesses,” she added. Margo said she did not originally come forward because she did not work at Harrods. She said: “There has just been so much emphasis put on Harrods to the point where I believe that there are so many more victims that haven’t come forward because they believe that it’s solely a Harrods issue. “I know of one other Hyde Park Residence victim, but there has to be hundreds more somewhere.”

The survivors' experiences include both international and domestic trafficking, and even a case of trafficking within the Harrods building itself. Picture: Getty