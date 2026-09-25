The affected area is home to some of Athens' most popular sites, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus.

Emergency personnel work at the site where an old building partially collapsed following an explosion, at the touristy Plaka area in central Athens. Picture: Reuters

By Georgia Rowe

At least three people have been injured after an explosion caused a residential building to collapse near the Acropolis in central Athens.

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The blast destroyed houses, shops and cars across the historic Plaka tourist district, sending rocks and broken glass as far as three blocks away. The area is home to some of Athens' most popular sites, including the Acropolis and the Temple of Zeus. Two women were taken to hospital for treatment after being pulled from an adjacent building, the city's fire department said. A passer-by was also hurt in the explosion, which occurred at 7.30am local time. Read more: Trump accused of wanting to ‘colonise' Brazil by meddling in election Read more: Swedish and Finnish fighter jets intercept Russian military aircraft

Building explosion and collapse in Athens Greece today pic.twitter.com/Kb0Kp8032W — I, Christian (@i_christian__) September 25, 2026

It was not immediately clear what caused the blast, but some local media reports have said a gas leak was suspected. Fire crews and ambulances rushed to the scene as smoke billowed above the ancient monuments. 24 firefighters were deployed to the scene after the blast "ripped off the facade of the mid-20th-century house, broke windows and damaged cars near the collapsed building". Police cordoned off the area as rescuers searched for others who might be trapped, the fire department said. The building where the blast took place was reduced to a mess of twisted metal, broken balconies and hanging concrete slabs. "It was like the whole building, the whole block blew off. That's how strong it was," said local resident Andreas Martzaklis.

Police cordoned off the area as rescuers searched for others who might be trapped. Picture: Reuters