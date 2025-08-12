Athlete dies after collapsing at World Games in 30C heat
An Italian athlete has died after collapsing at the World Games in China last week in temperatures that hit above 30C.
Listen to this article
Mattia Debertolis, 29, was competing in the men’s middle-distance orienteering final at the multi-sport event when he collapsed in temperatures above 30C last Friday.
He was later found unconscious by organisers in the middle of the event in Chengdu and pronounced dead on Tuesday – four days after his collapse.
"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away," a World Games spokesperson said.
International Orienteering Federation (IOF) President Tom Hollowell said he was "not able to adequately describe the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life".
Read more: Parts of UK forecast to hit 34C during fourth summer heatwave
Read more: Artist dies after eating broccoli and sausage sandwich during botulism outbreak
The cause of death is not yet known.
The World Games is held every four years especially for events not included in the Olympics.
Orienteering is an outdoor sport in which sees athletes navigate between unmarked checkpoints using a map.
Debertolis was one of 12 athletes listed as "Did Not Finish" in official results.
In 2022, he came fifth in the World Cup final as part of the Italian national team.
The qualified civil engineer lived in Sweden and was studying for a PhD at a university in Stockholm.
World Games organisers said they will "continue to support the family of Debertolis and the orienteering community in every possible way."
The 12th edition of the World Games runs until August 17. Roughly 4,000 athletes are taking part across 253 events.