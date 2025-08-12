An Italian athlete has died after collapsing at the World Games in China last week in temperatures that hit above 30C.

Mattia Debertolis, 29, was competing in the men’s middle-distance orienteering final at the multi-sport event when he collapsed in temperatures above 30C last Friday.

He was later found unconscious by organisers in the middle of the event in Chengdu and pronounced dead on Tuesday – four days after his collapse.

"Despite receiving immediate expert medical care at one of China's leading medical institutions, he passed away," a World Games spokesperson said.

International Orienteering Federation (IOF) President Tom Hollowell said he was "not able to adequately describe the unfathomable depth of sadness in this tragic loss of life".

