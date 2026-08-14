Crowd numbers dropped as low as 12,844 at the 23,000 capacity stadium in Birmingham during the 2026 European Championships

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe has played down concerns that low crowds at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham could damage London’s bid to host the 2029 World Championships. Picture: Getty

By Isobel Anderson Morris

World Athletics president Lord Sebastian Coe has played down concerns that low crowds at the European Athletics Championships in Birmingham could damage London’s bid to host the 2029 World Championships.

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Birmingham is the first UK city to host the European Championships in 92 years, but some early-week sessions at the 23,000-capacity Alexander Stadium were faltering in numbers, with attendance dropping as low as 12,844. There have, however, been signs of improvement. A crowd of 20,082 watched Amy Hunt sprint to 200m gold, while organisers say Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are close to selling out. London, which hosted the World Championships in 2017, is bidding against Rome, Nairobi and Munich to stage the 2029 event. The winning bid will be announced after the World Athletics Council meets on September 15. Read more: West Ham allow London to bid for World Athletics Championships at stadium Read more: Golden girl Amy Hunt bags second win of European Championships in Birmingham

A crowd of 20,082 watched Amy Hunt win 200m gold, while organisers say Friday, Saturday and Sunday evening sessions are close to selling out. Picture: Getty

Asked whether pictures of empty seats in Birmingham could hurt London’s chances, Lord Coe said: “Look, it’s horses for courses. We had London (Olympics) in 2012, London in 2017, London will point to having sold out Diamond League five months before the event took place. “So I think it was a challenge. It’s always a challenge starting a championship on a Monday morning.” London’s bid received a boost last week when an agreement was reached with West Ham over the use of the London Stadium. Two of the four prospective hosts presented their bids on Thursday, with the remaining two due to make their pitches on Friday. The evaluation panel will then make a recommendation to the World Athletics Council, which can choose whether or not to accept it.

Attendance fell as low as 12,844 during the European championships in Birmingham. Picture: Getty