Asaf Afsar, 40, Mark Regan, 53, and Liam McGarry, 25, are all said to have been hired for a “sophisticated” plan to inflict violence on human rights lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar and journalist Adil Raja

Westminster Magistrates Court building in London, UK. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Three men accused of involvement in plots to attack two Pakistani dissidents at their homes in the UK have been remanded in custody.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Asaf Afsar, 40, Mark Regan, 53, and Liam McGarry, 25, are all said to have been hired for a “sophisticated” plan to inflict violence on human rights lawyer Mirza Shahzad Akbar and journalist Adil Raja. Mr Akbar was previously a member of the cabinet under jailed former Pakistani prime minister Imran Khan while Mr Raja is an outspoken critic of the current Pakistani government who has written extensively about alleged corruption in the country’s military. It is said that groups of hired attackers went to the homes of both men in a plan to simultaneously assault them at 8am on Christmas Eve last year. Mr Raja was not home, while Mr Akbar was punched repeatedly in the face when he answered the door, Westminster Magistrates’ Court has heard. Read more: Sir Keir Starmer 'sorry for believing Mandelson’s lies' as he fights for his future Read more: Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie 'staying loyal' to parents Andrew and Fergie despite damning Epstein links

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. Picture: EuropaNewswire/Gado/Getty Images

Afsar and Regan, both of Birmingham, are each charged with two counts of conspiracy to cause actual bodily harm, while McGarry, of Warwick, faces a single charge of conspiracy to cause actual bodily harm over the alleged attack on Mr Akbar. “Two men have been targeted in December”, said prosecutor Warren Stanier. “The Crown’s case is that these were planned, simultaneous assaults at 8am on that day, with plans to attend their home addresses and assault them on their doorsteps. “The prosecution say this was a sophisticated and planned enterprise, to undertake these violent planned incidents.” Four other men have already been charged after the police investigation into the alleged plots. Regan’s son Louis, 25, from Birmingham, and Karl Blackbird, 40, from Bedworth, face two charges of conspiracy to commit assault occasioning actual bodily harm.

Exterior of Westminster Magistrates Court in London. Picture: Alamy