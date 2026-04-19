UN Secretary-General António Guterres says attacks on UN peacekeepers must stop, after a UN blue helmet was killed and three others injured in an attack in southern Lebanon.

"All actors are urged to respect the cessation of hostilities and the ceasefire,” the statement continued.

“This is the third incident in recent weeks to have resulted in the deaths of peacekeepers serving with UNIFIL and occurred despite the announcement on 16 April of a 10-day cessation of hostilities.

The incident took place on Saturday morning local time as blue helmets were clearing explosive ordnance along a road in the village of Ghanduriyah to re-establish links with isolated UN positions - a critical role of the UN in the area.

The incident occurred after UNIFIL patrol came under fire in a “deliberate attack on peacekeepers engaged in their mandated tasks,” according to the mission.

The comment from his spokesperson repeated the calls on all actors 'to uphold their obligations under international law" as well as "to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and the inviolability of UN property and assets at all times.”

Mr. Guterres added that attacks on peacekeepers may amount to war crimes.

The patrol came under small-arms fire from non-state actors on Saturday, April 18.

“Tragically, one peacekeeper succumbed to his injuries and three others were injured, two of them seriously,” UNIFIL said in a statement.

The wounded peacekeepers were taken to medical facilities for treatment.

UNIFIL described the incident as a “deliberate attack on peacekeepers engaged in their mandated tasks,” noting that explosive ordnance disposal work is critical in the area, particularly following recent hostilities.

They added that they have launched an investigation, with initial assessments indicating the fire came from non-state actors, “allegedly Hezbollah”.

The mission reiterated that all actors are obligated under international law "to ensure the safety and security of UN personnel and property at all times.“

The statement stressed that intentional attacks on peacekeepers are not only "grave violations" of international humanitarian law, they also violate Security Council Resolution 1701, and may amount to war crimes.

UNIFIL also called on the Government of Lebanon to investigate and hold those responsible accountable.