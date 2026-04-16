A teenager and two men have been arrested after an attempted arson attack at the offices of a Persian media organisation in north-west London, the Metropolitan Police said.

Officers on patrol were told at around 8.30pm on Wednesday that an “ignited container” had been thrown towards the site in Wembley, landing in a car park where the fire immediately went out.

It is understood that the offices of Volant Media, the parent company of Persian news channel Iran International, were targeted.

The attack is not being treated as a terrorist incident but is being investigated by Counter Terrorism Policing London, according to the Met.

The incident is also not being linked to the attempted arson attack at a synagogue in Finchley this week or the torching of Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green last month, the force added.

There were no injuries and no damage was reported.

After a police pursuit involving an armed response vehicle (ARV), a 16-year-old boy and two men, aged 19 and 21, were arrested on suspicion of arson endangering life.

They remain in police custody.

A number of nearby buildings were evacuated “as a precaution” but police soon assessed there was no wider risk.

It was established that the suspects left the area in a black SUV, the Met said.

An ARV already in the area located a car matching the description and began a chase when the driver failed to stop for police.

The SUV crashed in Ballards Lane, close to the junction with Woodberry Gardens, in Finchley.