Police and fire crews responded to an attempted arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in north-west London overnight, the Community Security Trust (CST) said.

An attempted arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in north-west London overnight has caused minor smoke damage to an internal room but no injuries or significant structural damage.

A spokesperson for the CST said: "We are aware of another attempted arson, this time targeting a synagogue in north London, following similar recent incidents targeting the Jewish community in Finchley, Golders Green and Hendon.

"On this occasion there was minor smoke damage to an internal room, but there were no injuries and no significant structural damage.

"We want to thank the @metpoliceuk and @LondonFirefor responding quickly and for all they are doing to protect the Jewish community during this unprecedented period.

"We are supporting the affected location and are working closely with the police as they investigate and seek to identify those responsible. We urge people to remain vigilant and to report any suspicious activity, at any time of day or night, to the police immediately on 999 and then to CST."

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