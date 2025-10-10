Three men found guilty of attempted murder after man left with 'life changing injuries' following Boxing Day attack
The victim was stabbed at least seven times, he suffered a brain injury, and multiple significant wounds to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and buttock
Three men have been convicted of attempted murder after they repeatedly stabbed a man on Boxing Day.
Reuben Fay, 20, of Lockleaze; Tayshon Graham, 21, of Easton, and Cain Henderson, 24, of Eastville, were found guilty of attempted murder on October 9 following a trial at Bristol Crown Court.
Ajay Edwards, 22, of Slough, was not convicted of attempted murder, but had previously admitted Grievous Bodily Harm with intent
The court heard that the victim, a 24-year-old man, had gone for a meal with friends at a restaurant in Gloucester Road, Bishopston, on Boxing Day 2023.
Graham, Fay, and Edwards entered the same restaurant and sat down for just one minute before leaving.
They returned to the area 40 minutes later, with Henderson, where they then pursued the victim and his friends as they were leaving the restaurant.
The victim tripped and fell in Bishop Road. He was stabbed at least seven times, he suffered a brain injury, and multiple significant wounds to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and buttock.
His attackers fled the scene and all but Henderson left Bristol.
Detective Chief Inspector Jess Aston said: "This attack was targeted and planned, and three of those responsible attempted to evade justice by leaving Bristol almost immediately.
"It has taken months of painstaking investigation to reach this point. We’re determined to make sure that those who cause such serious harm will be brought before the courts.“Our thoughts and best wishes are now with the victim and his family."
They were initially charged with GBH with intent; the Crown Prosecution Service later added the alternative charge of attempted murder, in light of medical and other evidence.