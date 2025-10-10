The victim was stabbed at least seven times, he suffered a brain injury, and multiple significant wounds to his face, neck, shoulder, arm, chest and buttock

Three men have been convicted of attempted murder after they repeatedly stabbed a man on Boxing Day.

Reuben Fay, 20, of Lockleaze; Tayshon Graham, 21, of Easton, and Cain Henderson, 24, of Eastville, were found guilty of attempted murder on October 9 following a trial at Bristol Crown Court. Ajay Edwards, 22, of Slough, was not convicted of attempted murder, but had previously admitted Grievous Bodily Harm with intent The court heard that the victim, a 24-year-old man, had gone for a meal with friends at a restaurant in Gloucester Road, Bishopston, on Boxing Day 2023. Graham, Fay, and Edwards entered the same restaurant and sat down for just one minute before leaving.