Knife attacker whose attempted murder of children and sexual assault sparked Dublin riots jailed for life
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A 52-year-old man has received a life sentence for the attempted murder of three children and assault of a woman, in a knife attack which sparked riots across Dublin in 2023.
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Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at the city’s Central Criminal Court on Monday for the attempted murder of a five-year-old girl who was stabbed in the heart and the attacks on a boy, aged five, and another girl, six.
The five-year-old girl has a lifelong, life-limiting severe disability after her brain was deprived of oxygen for 40 minutes following the attack.
Now eight, she is non-verbal and can only communicate by blinking, uses a wheelchair and and has to be fed through a tube in her stomach as she cannot swallow safely by herself.
Bouchaker, an Algerian national and Irish citizen who has lived in Ireland for 25 years, was also convicted of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the children’s care worker, Leanne Flynn, whom he stabbed in the left side of her body as she bravely intervened to protect her young charges.
Disorder followed the attack in November 2023, with police cars, buses and a tram set on fire and shops looted and ransacked, leading to a major policing operation.
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Bouchaker was also found guilty of assault causing harm to another boy and girl, aged five and six respectively, as well as to a French teenager who intervened as he passed by, and the production of the 36cm kitchen knife.
He had denied all eight charges.
Bouchaker, who was assisted by an Arabic interpreter and a speech-and-language expert during the trial, was present in court for the sentencing.
The trial had heard he told detectives during a videotaped interview at an Irish police station that he was “upset” at a negative social welfare decision, but adding that he “did not mean to hurt anybody”.
The jury viewed CCTV footage of his movements prior to the incident, as well as of the knife attack itself, which lasted around 15 seconds.
Bouchaker received brain surgery in 2021 and a portion of his skull was removed, leaving a part of his brain vulnerable.
He suffered a head injury when members of the public intervened on November 23 2023, after which he received hospital treatment for a month.
His defence team, which the judge ordered cannot be named due to safety concerns, said Bouchaker’s cognitive function, memory, concentration, communication and decision-making were affected as a result of the impairment.