A 52-year-old man has received a life sentence for the attempted murder of three children and assault of a woman, in a knife attack which sparked riots across Dublin in 2023.

Riad Bouchaker, of no fixed abode, was sentenced at the city’s Central Criminal Court on Monday for the attempted murder of a five-year-old girl who was stabbed in the heart and the attacks on a boy, aged five, and another girl, six.

The five-year-old girl has a lifelong, life-limiting severe disability after her brain was deprived of oxygen for 40 minutes following the attack.

Now eight, she is non-verbal and can only communicate by blinking, uses a wheelchair and and has to be fed through a tube in her stomach as she cannot swallow safely by herself.

Bouchaker, an Algerian national and Irish citizen who has lived in Ireland for 25 years, was also convicted of intentionally or recklessly causing serious harm to the children’s care worker, Leanne Flynn, whom he stabbed in the left side of her body as she bravely intervened to protect her young charges.

Disorder followed the attack in November 2023, with police cars, buses and a tram set on fire and shops looted and ransacked, leading to a major policing operation.

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