A 26-year-old man has admitted attempting to murder his ex-partner in a “sustained” attack on an Edinburgh street last year as she took their daughter to a doctor’s appointment.

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They initially lived in London but, following a “breakdown” in the relationship, Ms Atutie moved to Edinburgh with their child.

During the hearing, the court was told the couple had got married in Nigeria before coming the UK, where they had a daughter.

He admitted the attempted murder during a hearing at the High Court in Edinburgh on Tuesday and is due to be sentenced next month.

Osarenkhoe Atutie, 26, left Victory Atutie with 12 separate injuries after repeatedly stabbing her in the assault on Duke Street, Leith, on November 11 last year.

On November 11, 2025, Ms Atutie had been taking her daughter for a doctor’s appointment when the 26-year-old approached them.

The court heard the child had seen him first and shouted “daddy, daddy”, and that initially Ms Atutie did not believe her as she thought he was in London.

However, when she caught sight of him she “immediately panicked”.

The court heard Atutie came up to them and lifted the cover of the buggy before giving his daughter a hug.

He then told Ms Atutie: “I brought a knife, I will show you.”

Giving an account of the incident, prosecutor Catriona MacLeod said Ms Atutie then continued walking, with Atutie alongside her.

“The accused was angry, she was scared because she knew he was going to hurt her,” Ms MacLeod said.

At one point, Ms Atutie tried to get the attention of a man standing nearby, shouting: “he’s going to hurt me, he’s going to hurt me.”

However, the man did not act, telling police afterwards Atutie had seemed “calm”.

Ms MacLeod said Atutie then attacked her, telling the court he “grabbed her hair and repeatedly stabbed her in the head and body”.

The knife was described as having a silver blade and being “around 10cm” in length.

The attack came to an end when three bystanders ran over and held Atutie on the ground until the emergency services arrived.

Ms Atutie was left with 12 separate injuries, including to her face, neck, torso and hand.

She was taken to hospital where she was found to have suffered a collapsed lung and a haemothorax – fluid in the chest cavity – which the court heard was potentially fatal.

She was discharged four days later, and although she made a full recovery she has been left with “scarring at the site of her injuries”.

The court heard, following his arrest, Atutie was taken to St Leonard’s police station, where he told officers: “I am sorry things have got like this.”

Judge Lord Cubie told Atutie he had pleaded guilty to attempting to murder his ex-partner.

"There seemed to be a sustained attack and 12 separate injuries are recorded,” he said.

“This is a very serious offence with lifelong consequences in relation to the complainer, who was left with significant physical injuries, scarring to her face, and profound and deep psychological trauma.”

Atutie appeared in court dressed in a blue fleece and purple trousers, and spoke only to confirm his name and his guilty plea.

The judge ordered a criminal justice social work report to be drawn up ahead of a sentencing hearing in Stirling on August 5.

Detective Inspector Chris McGlinchey said: “This was a particularly harrowing incident, and my thoughts are with the victim and her family.

“I’d like to thank those members of the public who came to the victim’s aid during the ordeal. Without their intervention and assistance, there is a high chance that the victim would not have survived the attack.

He added: “Tackling violence against women and girls is one of Police Scotland’s highest priorities and we continue to work with partners in order to achieve this.

“Violence in any form and the possession of weapons in any environment has no place in Scotland and is entirely unacceptable. Tackling the harmful effects of violent crime, which has a devastating impact on individuals, families and our communities, and supporting victims, remains a priority for our officers.”