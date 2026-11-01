The country's national Gendarmerie police force condemned the "unacceptable violence" deployed against its officers.

A large fireball erupts amid thick black smoke in front of French riot police officers. Picture: ARUALLAN/Getty

By Jacob Paul

French officials have launched an attempted murder investigation after footage showed an officer being set alight by a petrol bomb during Europe's violent protests on Saturday.

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French authorities said 320,000 people attended protests nationwide on Halloween, with tear gas used on demonstrators in multiple cities as what began as largely peaceful marches turned violent. The country's national Gendarmerie police force condemned the "unacceptable violence" deployed against its officers and shared footage of an officer's leg catching fire after a Molotov cocktail was hurled in their direction in Paris. The force said the officer was treated for "severe burns". An attempted murder probe has been launched into the incident, after more than 500 arrests were made nationwide. Read more: Rioters threatened with tough penalties after string of European cities rocked by night of looting and unrest Read more: Protests across Europe descend into violence as shocking video shows French riot officer being set on fire

#31Octobre 🔹 Des violences inacceptables sont commises contre les forces de l'ordre.

Soutien à notre camarade gravement brûlé à la jambe par un cocktail Molotov.

(Crédit photo : Le Reporter sablais / vidéo : CNews) pic.twitter.com/7iROVMpBry — Gendarmerie nationale (@Gendarmerie) October 31, 2026

Violence erupted across France in cities from Lyon and Toulouse to Marseille, with rioters causing chaos and looting ransacking shops. Images from Paris also show fireworks exploding after a protester fired them toward riot cops during the demonstration. Last night's unrest came two weeks after riots and looting caught security forces off guard, leaving damaged shops, public buildings and businesses in cities across France. Students angry at the dilapidated state of many schools, crowded classes and a university admissions system widely seen as unfair have been joined by trade unions and a re-emergent "Yellow Vest" movement demanding action on the cost of living.

A demonstrator holds a French flag in a crowd in front of a French riot police unit in Paris. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty

Riot police next to a burning trashcan in Frankfurt. Picture: STIEN HOHN/Getty

Frankfurt emerged as the main flashpoint in Germany after tens of thousands of people rallied to demand better education and lower living costs in protests organised by campaign group "Gen Z regelt" — "Gen Z takes charge". Hooded rioters damaged 17 stores, of which five were looted, Roman Poseck, interior minister of the state of Hesse, told a press conference. He said police deployed 1,300 officers, with more than 100 injured in clashes. Police arrested 54 people aged between 13 and 29. "I am shocked by what I have seen, and there is no point in sugar-coating it. Let me make this very clear: Things cannot go on like this," Poseck said.

Riot police use water cannon against protesters in Cologne. Picture: INA FASSBENDER/Getty

Protests also broke out in 33 other German cities, including Berlin and Munich. In Cologne, police used a water cannon after some protesters covered their faces and hurled pyrotechnics at officers. At least 50 arrest were made. The demonstrations were organised by the Gen Z regelt group - or 'Gen Z deals with it' - which has called for greater investment into the education system and extra help with the cost of living. The group says it opposes compulsory military service and wants greater investment in education as many young Germans struggle with rising costs. More than 160,000 people across Germany were expected to participate, but police say attendance has been far lower. German authorities said they expected the demonstrations to be largely peaceful but warned of attempts by extremist groups to exploit the movement.

Two young female demonstrators wearing Halloween-style face makeup hold coloured flares during a student-led anti-government protest outside the Ministry of Education in Tirana, Albania. Picture: NurPhoto/Getty