The attempted murder trial of a man accused of stabbing an 11-year-old girl in Leicester Square will not go ahead, a court was told on Tuesday.

The Australian child was on holiday with her 34-year-old mother when she was targeted by Ioan Pintaru in the busy West End Square in August last year.

Pintaru was accused of approaching the girl as she left the Lego store, before placing her in a headlock and stabbing her eight times.

Members of the public jumped to the girl’s aid and disarmed Pintaru before police arrived to arrest him.

