Man charged with attempted murder after Molotov cocktail thrown at home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Daniel Moreno-Gama will appear in court on Tuesday where he could face life in prison for multiple charges
A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.
Listen to this article
Daniel Moreno-Gama will appear in court in the United States on Tuesday where he could face life in prison for multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unregistered firearm and attempted damage and destruction of property using explosives.
Prosecutors allege that Moreno-Gama, who travelled from Texas, set fire to a gate at Mr Altman's San Francisco home on Friday before fleeing on foot. He is also accused of trying to set fire to OpenAI's headquarters later.
Security personnel say he tried to use a chair to strike the glass doors of the building.
Officers at the scene are said to have recovered incendiary devices, a jug of kerosene, and a lighter from Moreno-Gama.
He was also allegedly carrying documents discussing the potential risks that AI poses to humanity.
Read more: US-sanctioned ship passes through Strait of Hormuz despite blockade - as JD Vance accuses Iran of 'economic terrorism'
Read more: 'It was me as a doctor': Trump deletes AI depiction of him as Jesus - as Vance warns Pope Leo to 'stick to morality'
The US Justice Department said Moreno-Gama was found with anti-AI documents on him that called for crimes against AI executives and investors.
One section of the document was titled: "Some more words on the matter of our impending extinction."
It also stated "if I am going to advocate for others to kill and commit crimes, then I must lead by example and show that I am fully sincere in my message".
Authorities are treating this incident as domestic terrorism.
Mr Altman shared a photo of his partner and child after the incident where he wrote: "Normally we try to be pretty private, but in this case I am sharing a photo in the hopes that it might dissuade the next person from throwing a Molotov cocktail at our house, no matter what they think about me."
"Violence cannot be the norm for expressing disagreement, be it with politics or a technology or any other matter," said Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche. "These alleged actions – which damaged property and could well have taken lives – will be aggressively prosecuted."