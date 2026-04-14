A 20-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after he allegedly threw a Molotov cocktail at the home of OpenAI CEO Sam Altman.

Daniel Moreno-Gama will appear in court in the United States on Tuesday where he could face life in prison for multiple charges, including two counts of attempted murder, possession of an unregistered firearm and attempted damage and destruction of property using explosives.

Prosecutors allege that Moreno-Gama, who travelled from Texas, set fire to a gate at Mr Altman's San Francisco home on Friday before fleeing on foot. He is also accused of trying to set fire to OpenAI's headquarters later.

Security personnel say he tried to use a chair to strike the glass doors of the building.

Officers at the scene are said to have recovered incendiary devices, a jug of kerosene, and a lighter from Moreno-Gama.

He was also allegedly carrying documents discussing the potential risks that AI poses to humanity.

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