A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck in Birmingham city centre, leaving her in critical condition.

Djeison Rafael, 21, is accused of the attack outside the Bullring shopping centre.

He is also charged with two counts of assault and possession of a blade.

West Midlands Police said Mr Rafael, who they described as a black British national, had been remanded to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.

The suspect was wearing an "all grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack at the time of the incident", the force said in a statement.

Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, shortly before 9pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.

The woman in her 30s suffered a "serious neck injury" and remains in hospital, where she is fighting for her life.

"We are continuing our inquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened," police said in a statment.

