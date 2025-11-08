Man charged with attempted murder after 'unprovoked' Birmingham city centre stabbing leaves woman in critical condition
The suspect is also charged with two counts of assault and possession of a blade.
A man has been charged with attempted murder after allegedly stabbing a woman in the neck in Birmingham city centre, leaving her in critical condition.
Djeison Rafael, 21, is accused of the attack outside the Bullring shopping centre.
He is also charged with two counts of assault and possession of a blade.
West Midlands Police said Mr Rafael, who they described as a black British national, had been remanded to appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Monday.
The suspect was wearing an "all grey tracksuit, black hat, trainers and rucksack at the time of the incident", the force said in a statement.
Police were called to Smallbrook Queensway, Birmingham, shortly before 9pm on Friday after reports of a stabbing.
The woman in her 30s suffered a "serious neck injury" and remains in hospital, where she is fighting for her life.
"We are continuing our inquiries and are keen to hear from anyone who knows more about what happened," police said in a statment.
The Home Secretary has said she was shocked by the incident that police believe was an “unprovoked attack”.
Shabana Mahmood said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on Saturday evening: “I am shocked to hear a woman was stabbed in Birmingham in an unprovoked attack.
“My thoughts are with the victim, her family and friends.“I thank the police for their swift action to arrest a suspect. I urge any witnesses to contact West Midlands Police.”
Witnesses or anyone with information have been asked to contact West Midlands Police by calling 101 and quoting log 5503 of November 7.
