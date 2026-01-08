A man jailed for attempted murder who absconded from an open prison has been arrested after a 48-hour manhunt.

He is known to have extensive links to Manchester, Liverpool and Dorset, Cheshire Police said.

The 43-year-old is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence for attempted murder in Dorset in 2016.

Kieran Cameron was reported missing from HMP Thorn Cross in Warrington, Cheshire, at 8.20pm on Tuesday.

The force said on Thursday evening that Cameron had been arrested in the Hulme area of Greater Manchester by officers from the Cheshire Police Serious and Organised Crime unit.

Cameron was jailed at Plymouth Crown Court after he and a second man, Michael O’Rourke, stabbed a 22-year-old man, who was from Poole, around ten times in February 2016, the Liverpool Echo reports.

The court heard both Cameron and O'Rourke, who is formerly of Weldon Street in Walton, had been under threat from a rival gang which lead to the altercation.

He was convicted of attempted murder and sentenced to 23 years.It comes after police confirmed they are searching for two prisoners who absconded from HMP Leyhill on New Year's Day.

Matthew Armstrong and Daniel Washbourne are understood to have left the prison in South Gloucestershire around 5-8pm on Thursday 1 January.

Both men have a history of violent offences, with Armstrong convicted of murder.

A third prisoner who is suspected of having absconded at the same time was arrested last week.

Anyone who sees the two men are urged not to approach, and to please call 999 right away.