Drone incidents at prisons have increased by more than 1,000 per cent over four years

Weak Victorian walls are halting plans to stop drone deliveries to prisons. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

Crumbling walls in Victorian-era prisons are making it difficult to stop drones from delivering prohibited items to inmates.

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Prison governors have said that plans to install netting or window grilles to stop drones from entering prison grounds were paused because the walls were unable to handle any extra weight. Gang members can fly packages, which can contain weight loss and hair loss drugs, steroids, and fast food, directly to cell windows where inmates retrieve them with a hook. Drone incidents at prisons have increased by more than 1,000 per cent over four years. Read more: Zack Polanski falsely claimed to be Red Cross spokesman - as Labour to release 'dossier of disturbing views' from Green candidates Read more: Iran-backed criminals face 14 years in prison as Starmer cracks down after spate of antisemitic attacks

Recent plans to attach anti-drone netting to HMP Pentonville were halted after it was discovered that the bricks were too soft, a source told The Guardian. The nets work by catching the drone's propellers. Tom Wheatley, the president of the Prison Governors Association, said that anti-drone measures are coming up against structural problems and they aren't being introduced quickly enough. He told The Guardian: “Physical measures such as netting, wires and grilles are the preferred option for preventing contraband getting into prisons. They make it almost impossible. “In some prisons, there are concerns that such measures put extra weight on the walls and the weight can be too much for the buildings.” In March, a gang that used drones to smuggle drugs, weapons, and phones into prisons across London in a system likened to Deliveroo and Uber Eats for inmates was jailed. Judge James Lofthouse said it was a “well-oiled conspiracy” which prison guards struggled to tackle – even if they had actually seen the drones making the drop-offs at cell windows. He added that inmates had items delivered “to order”, and criticised the “corrosive” impact on prison safety and security from drones arriving with packages “as if by Uber Eats or Deliveroo”.