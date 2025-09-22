Thomas Skinner and his wife Sinead. Picture: Social media

By Josef Al Shemary

Thomas Skinner's wife has broken her silence after the Strictly star and social media influencer admitted he cheated on her with beautician Amy-Lucy O’Rourke.

My life ain’t perfect…..far from it. I’ve made big mistakes, I’ve let people down, and done things I’ll always regret in my past. The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago…..one stupid moment I’ll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite… — Thomas Skinner ⚒ (@iamtomskinner) September 15, 2025

“And, as she says, she knew about this more than three years ago and they dealt with the aftermath together back then. "This is old news to her, she forgave him then." The source added: "What people probably don’t realise is that Sinead is an incredibly strong woman. Tom has described her as his rock and it is so true, she is.” The former Apprentice candidate has admitted he cheated on his wife Sinead just weeks after their wedding, when their first child together had already been born. However, he said she has forgiven him and the pair, who share three children, have "moved forward together". In a lengthy statement on X, he wrote: "My life ain't perfect.....far from it. I've made big mistakes, I've let people down, and done things I'll always regret in my past.

The fling happened shortly after his May 2022 wedding to wife Sinead. Picture: Instagram

"The worst was what I did to my wife three and a half years ago.....one stupid moment I'll carry forever. It was nothing more and nothing less despite what is being said. I told her straight away. She had every right to leave me back then, but she forgave me.......and that forgiveness changed my life. "Since then, we've built a new home, had two more beautiful children, and moved forward together. We are stronger. Family is everything to me. It's what I do everything for. "But I've noticed I've become a target. Every part of my life is being dragged out..... even my families. People around me have been offered BIG money to sell stories. And I've noticed I'm being portrayed as public enemy number 1. They're trying to break me and get me cancelled." Skinner said that he has got a "thick skin", adding: "The abuse and death threats don't bother me. In fact some lies make me laugh." He continued: "I've got an extremely chequered past... more than most. I've never shied away from that. I've made mistakes and if you dig you'll find more. But here's the truth: most people have made mistakes. "It's okay to own up to them, it's okay to talk about them and people do deserve second chances."

Amy-Lucy says Thomas Skinner is lying about the length of their affair. Picture: Instagram/amylucyclinic