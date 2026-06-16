Lord Richard Hermer will say the politicians who brought the country Brexit have left Labour “cleaning up their mess”.

The Attorney General, who is widely seen as one of the Prime Minister’s key allies in Government, will say the politicians who brought the country Brexit have left his Labour administration “cleaning up their mess”. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

The Attorney General will claim Brexit has "damaged" Britain in a speech attacking political rivals for walking away from the promises they made during the referendum.

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In a speech at an event held by the European Movement advocacy group, he will say: “Strikingly, the politicians who were key proponents of Brexit, and major figures in the campaign to Leave, now appear reluctant to remind us of the promises that they made. “When was the last time you heard Nigel Farage proudly talk about Brexit? Or make the case for the benefits it’s brought Britain? “The reason he has become uncharacteristically quiet about what he used to describe as his crowning achievement is because he knows the damage it caused Britain, our standing in the world, and our economy.” A Conservative Party spokesman said: “Lord Hermer should focus on his job as Attorney General.”

Sir Keir Starmer has made closer ties with Brussels a key pillar of his latest “reset” in the wake of Labour’s devastating May local election losses. The UK and the EU are set to meet on 22 July for a summit where the two sides will discuss a stalled youth mobility scheme which would allow under-30s to work, travel or study in each other’s territory. The two sides have been gridlocked amid disagreements over tuition fees for EU students in England, UK calls for a cap on the numbers who can take part in the scheme and uncertainty over the willingness of European nations to issue visas for British youths. The date for the summit was announced as Sir Keir met the EU’s leaders in the margins of the G7 summit in Evian-les-Bains, France, where he said Britain would be at the “heart of Europe” under his reset plans.