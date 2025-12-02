Richard Hermer, a senior Jewish minister, insisted people have been "deeply hurt" by the politicians alleged comments

Reform UK Leader Nigel Farage has been criticised by the attorney general over his comments following racism and antisemitism allegations. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The attorney general has urged Nigel Farage to apologise amid ongoing historic claims of racism and antisemitism.

Richard Hermer, a Lord and senior Jewish minister, says the Reform UK leader had "clearly deeply hurt" many people with his alleged behaviour. The comments follow claims that the Clacton MP racially abused fellow students while at school and made antisemitic remarks. Mr Farage was seen to "categorically" deny the claims earlier this week, when asked whether he had made the comments to fellow pupils during his time a top private school. The Reform UK leader left open the possibility that he may have made racist remarks to his cohort at Dulwich College without "intent" during a recent interview. Now, Lord Hermer has called on the MP to apologise to his school contemporaries for the comments made as a student, saying: "throughout his defensive responses to legitimate questions put to him, not once has Farage actually condemned antisemitism".

Attorney General Lord Richard Hermer leaving Downing Street as he called on Farage to apologise. Picture: Alamy

It follows testimony from more than a dozen classmates, published by The Guardian, which detailed claims of antisemitism and abusive language. Peter Ettedgui, told the paper that Farage, aged 13, “would sidle up to me and growl: ‘Hitler was right’ or ‘gas them’, sometimes adding a long hiss to simulate the sound of the gas showers”. Another classmate said at the age of 17, Farage "walked up to a pupil flanked by two similarly tall mates and spoke to anyone looking ‘different’." “That included me on three occasions; asking me where I was from, and pointing away, saying: ‘That’s the way back,’ to wherever you replied you were from.”

Reform UK deputy leader Richard Tice, Reform UK leader Nigel Farage and MP Sarah Pochin listening to Sir Keir Starmer speaking during Prime Minister's Questions. Picture: Alamy