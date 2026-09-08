Actress Georgina Lightning, best known for her role in Auf Wiedersehen, Pet, has died aged 63 following an "equestrian accident" at a rodeo event.

Lightning had been shooting a documentary about the three-day Indian Relay event at Enoch Rodeo Grounds in Canada when she was reportedly hit by a horse that had veered off course.

Police responded to the incident at 6.40 pm on Saturday, but the actor was pronounced dead at the scene after being treated by paramedics.

The Enoch Cree First Nation confirmed on Facebook that she had died "following an incident at this evening’s Indian Relay event at the Enoch Rodeo Grounds".

Lightning was taking photos from a media area when the horse hit her, Alberta RCMP confirmed.

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