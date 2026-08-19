August bank holiday weather forecast reveals high risk of 'hail and thunder'
The Met Office has officially released the weather forecast for the August bank holiday and it seems it's going to be more raincoats than garden parties.
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The school summer holidays are almost over and the August bank holiday of 2026 is nearly here leaving many looking at the weather forecast for the three-day weekend.
With a summer filled with heatwaves, fire warnings and drought conditions, many of those living in the UK have actually been relieved to see some light rain fall this week.
However, as the Met Office look forward to the bank holiday weekend, it looks like any chances of a final garden party or trip away could be rained upon.
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With August 2026 still set for being one of the hottest on records thanks to a string of soaring temperatures, the experts have said this won't be the case for the extended weekend.
What is the August bank holiday weather forecast?
With much of the country facing thunderstorm warnings now, it seems the wetter conditions are here to stay for the next few weeks.
According the Met Office, the bank holiday weekend is looking "unsettled" and with high chances of rainfall.
It read: "Most places are likely to see some rain or showers, particularly during the second half of next week, and these may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. It may become breezy if not windy at times too."
Temperatures are also set to be "little below normal overall" with some chiller nights.
However, for those living in the south, the Met Office said: "Brief warm, humid spells are possible at times, especially in the south."
But for all who have enjoyed the hot summer, it seems the heatwaves aren't too far off as a warning for further hot weather has been issued for September.
For September they said: "Temperatures will likely be above average, and some spells of hot weather and heatwaves are possible, especially in the south."