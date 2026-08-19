London and surrounding areas are looking at a bank holiday with rain and hail. Picture: Getty

By Zoe Adams

The Met Office has officially released the weather forecast for the August bank holiday and it seems it's going to be more raincoats than garden parties.

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Rainfall is more likely towards the end of August following months of heatwaves. Picture: Getty

What is the August bank holiday weather forecast? With much of the country facing thunderstorm warnings now, it seems the wetter conditions are here to stay for the next few weeks. According the Met Office, the bank holiday weekend is looking "unsettled" and with high chances of rainfall. It read: "Most places are likely to see some rain or showers, particularly during the second half of next week, and these may be heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. It may become breezy if not windy at times too." Temperatures are also set to be "little below normal overall" with some chiller nights.

The UK is suffering drought conditions after a record-breaking summer. Picture: Getty