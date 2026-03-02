By Flaminia Luck

A gunman who killed two people at a bar in Texas early on Sunday in a mass shooting that left 14 others wounded was wearing a sweatshirt that said "Property of Allah", and another shirt with an Iranian flag design, a law enforcement official said.

The attacker has been identified as 53-year-old Ndiaga Diagne, the law enforcement official and another person familiar with the matter told The Associated Press (AP). The shooting occurred a day after Israel and the United States launched an attack on Iran that killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. The FBI said it was investigating the shooting as a potential act of terrorism. Diagne is originally from Senegal, according to multiple people briefed on the investigation. One of the people told the AP that Diagne came to the US in 2006 and was a naturalised US citizen. Officers in Austin shot and killed the gunman, who used both a pistol and a rifle to carry out the attack, police said.

The suspect drove past the bar several times before stopping and shooting a pistol out of the window of his SUV at people on a patio and in front of the bar, Austin police chief Lisa Davis said. The gunman then parked the vehicle, got out with a rifle, and began shooting at people walking in the area before officers who rushed to the intersection shot him, Ms Davis said. There have been at least two other high-profile shootings in Austin's Sixth Street entertainment district within the past five years, including one in the summer of 2021 that left 14 people wounded. Although this weekend's shooting does not meet the definition of a mass killing, there have been five of these so far this year. The FBI is investigating whether the shooting early on Sunday was act of terrorism because of "indicators" found on the gunman and in his vehicle, Alex Doran, the acting agent in charge of the FBI's San Antonio office, said. "It's still too early to make a determination on that," he added.

