Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has joined calls for former Prince Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to step down from the line of succession. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Australia's Prime Minister has joined calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed from the line of succession following the royal's arrest.

Australian PM Anthony Albanese has written to Sir Keir Starmer to tell him he would back plans to remove the former prince from the line of succession. Despite being stripped of his title last year, the former duke of York is still eighth in line to the throne and an Act of Parliament would be required to remove Andrew and prevent him from ever becoming king. It is understood that ministers are considering introducing legislation to remove Andrew from the line of royal succession once the police investigation into alleged misconduct in public office concludes. Read more: Andrew's 'skeleton staff' instructed to keep addressing former prince as 'Sir' as police searches set to continue Read more: Gordon Brown calls for investigation into claims Andrew used taxpayer-funded RAF bases to meet Epstein Mr Albanese wrote: "Dear Prime Minister Starmer, "In light of recent events concerning Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, I am writing to confirm that my government would agree to any proposal to remove him from the line of royal succession.

Australia's Prime Minister has joined calls for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor to be removed from the line of succession following the royal's arrest. Picture: ABC

"I agree with His Majesty that the law must now take its full course and there must be a full, fair and proper investigation. "These are grave allegations and Australians take them seriously." Any changes to the line of succession would require the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch, including Australia, Canada and Jamaica. Andrew was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of misconduct in public office, spending 11 hours in custody on his 66th birthday, after allegations he shared sensitive information with Jeffrey Epstein during his time as the UK’s trade envoy. Police searches of Andrew’s former home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, Berkshire, took place over the weekend and are expected to continue into Monday.

Police officers prevent access to the church yard of Wolferton church by the lane to Wood Farm on February 22, 2026 in Sandringham, Norfolk. Picture: Martin Pope/Getty Images