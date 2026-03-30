Australia has announced it is slashing taxes on fuel. Picture: getty

By Asher McShane

Australia has announced it will slash tax on petrol and diesel for three months due to the oil crisis prompted by the war in Iran.

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Australia’s PM Anthony Albanese made the announcement today - as oil prices surged about $116 a barrel. Australia will cut fuel tax in half from April 1 to June 30 due to the soaring costs caused by rising energy prices. It is expected that the move will reduce the price of petrol by 18 cents a litre or around $19 for a tank of fuel.

Oil prices have surged again overnight. Picture: getty