By Rebecca Henrys

United States president Donald Trump had urged Australia to act, with fears the team could face persecution if they returned to Iran after they did not sing the national anthem before their first match at the Asian Cup in Gold Coast. In normal circumstances their return home would be imminent, with the team exiting at the group stage after Sunday’s defeat to the Philippines. President Trump had said the US would grant asylum to the players if Australia did not. In a subsequent post on his social media platform Truth Social, he praised Australian prime minister Anthony Albanese for taking action after the two leaders spoke on the phone. Burke confirmed the formal process for them to remain had now been signed off. Read more: Iranian ambassador says Iran 'not at war' with UK as he blames US and Israel as the 'root causes of this crisis' Read more: Commander of British forces in Cyprus 'given everything' he asked for to respond to Iranian threats

Australia has granted asylum to five members of Iran’s women’s football team, Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke has confirmed. Picture: X

“Last night I was able to tell five women from the Iranian Women’s Soccer team that they are welcome to stay in Australia, to be safe and have a home here,” Burke said on X. Reports circulated on Monday that Australian Federal Police (AFP) had assisted five members of the squad in leaving the team base and entering a safe house following the team’s exit from the Asian Cup on Sunday. Speaking at a press conference in Brisbane on Tuesday morning, Burke confirmed the five players had been “moved to a safe location by the Australian Federal Police”, where their meeting took place. “I signed off last night for their applications to go onto humanitarian visas, and a little bit after 1.30am this morning, the processing was completed by the department of home affairs,” he told reporters. “I say to the other members of the team, the same opportunity is there.”

Islamic Republic of Iran sing the national anthem during the AFC Women's Asian Cup Australia 2026. Picture: Albert Perez/Getty Images