Piper James, 19, was found dead on an Australian beach surrounded by dingoes. Picture: Social media

By Flaminia Luck

A Canadian tourist who was found dead surrounded by dingoes on an Australian beach has been named and pictured.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Piper James, 19, from British Columbia, had been staying at a backpackers hostel in K'gari, an island off the coast of Queensland, when she was found on Seventy Five Mile beach. Her body was found surrounded by a pack of at least 10 dingoes and had been “touched and interfered with” by the animals - but it has not yet been confirmed if they were the cause of death. Authorities are trying to determine whether the teen died from drowning after going for an early morning swim, from being attacked by the dingo packs or another cause.

Todd James paid tribute to this "beautiful daughter". Picture: Social media

Piper at her school graduation. Picture: Social media

In a statement shared to social media, her father Todd James said: "Our hearts are shattered as we share the tragic loss of our beautiful daughter, Piper. "We will always remember her infectious laugh and her kind spirit. "I admired her strength and determination to go after her dreams. She was glad I was on board for her trip to Australia. Lol, she said, 'Because I'm 18, and you can't stop me!' "Mostly, I loved hearing about and seeing the bonds and friendships she was developing as she grew into her beautiful self. "She loved and was proud of her work at BC Wildfire Services. Piper would work hard so she could play hard. "So many are going to miss you, my precious little baby girl. "Maybe gone, but how can we ever forget you? The pain...RIP my baby."

Piper reportedly went for a solo swim at 5am on the day she died. Picture: Social Media

So many people are going to miss Piper, her dad said in his tribute. Picture: Social media

'Beautiful inside and out' A family friend also paid tribute to her on social media saying: “Piper was beautiful inside and out… full of life, laughter, and a free spirit that could never be contained. “Though our hearts are broken, we are trying to find comfort in knowing her spirit is free, forever connected to the ocean of which she loved. “She will always be with us… in the seas, the trails, the mountain scapes, the sky and all the sunrises and sunsets that she treasured so much… she will be in every moment of wild beauty. Piper will be loved, remembered, and cherished always.” She also was described as an “athlete, a dirt bike rider, a snowboarder, a dedicated seasonal firefighter, and devoted animal lover. She explained: “Piper felt most herself when she was out in nature and was always up hiking, camping, snowboarding, surfing, chasing waves, and feeling the sand beneath her feet.”

Her father said the family will miss "her infectious laugh and her kind spirit". Picture: Social media

A family friend described her as a "free spirit". Picture: Social media