Mourners pay a floral tribute to Bondi Beach shooting victims at the Bondi Pavillion in Sydney on December 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Australia's prime minister has ordered a review into the police and intelligence services after the Bondi terror attack whick killed at least 15 people last week.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Anthony Albanese said the review will examine whether agencies have the right powers to keep Australia safe. It comes as Australia holds a day of reflection a week on from the anti-semitic attack which targeted Jewish people celebrating Hanukkah. "The ISIS-inspired atrocity last Sunday reinforces the rapidly changing security environment in our nation," Albanese said. Read more: Lifeguards pay touching tribute to Bondi Beach terror attack victims Read more: Australia launches gun buyback scheme in wake of Bondi Beach terror attack

Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (C), his wife Jodie Haydon (L) and Australia's Governor General Sam Mostyn (R) attend the memorial held for the victims of a shooting at Bondi Beach. Picture: Getty

"Our security agencies must be in the best position to respond." Sunday's attack saw two gunmen open fire on a crowd of more than 1,000 celebrating Hanukkah in Bondi’s Archer Park on Sunday evening. One alleged gunman, Naveed Akram, has been charged with 59 offences, while his father, Sajid, was shot dead by police at the scene. A minute’s silence was held at 6:47pm local time on Sunday, marking exactly a week since the attack took place. While attending the event, a number of those in the crowd booed and jeered Albanese, as criticism grows over how the attack was allowed to happen. Albanese’s review is due by April 2026 and will focus on making sure authorities can combat extremism. He said: "The Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet will examine whether federal law enforcement and intelligence agencies have the right powers, structures, processes and sharing arrangements in place to keep Australians safe in the wake of the horrific antisemitic Bondi Beach terrorist attack." Albanese has said rallies planned in the wake of the Bondi terror attack are "seeking to sow division" in the country. "For our Jewish community, the pain is deep. For people across the country, the shock is still raw," he said on X. "Together, we will fight against antisemitism in every form."