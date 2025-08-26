Australia blames Iran for two antisemitic attacks and expels Tehran envoys
The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Iran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks and will expel the Iranian ambassador.
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australian intelligence services (ASIO) had connected Iran to attacks on a Sydney restaurant and a Melbourne mosque.
Since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October 2023, homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles in Australia have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.
"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Mr Albanese told a press briefing.
"They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."
He said Iran "sought to disguise its involvement" in last year's attacks.
Australia has suspended at its Iranian embassy in Tehran, and all its diplomats were safe in a third country, Mr Albanese said.
Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three Iranian officials had seven days to leave.
This is Australia's first expulsion of a foreign envoy since World War Two.
Two men were charged after a synagogue was set on fire in December. The place of worship was built by Holocaust survivors in the 1960s in the Ripponlea suburb.
Last week, police in the state of Victoria said they were examining electronic devices seized in a search of the home of one of the men. A man is set to appear in court on Wednesday.
The force believe three people broke into the synagogue to start the fire.
Fire also destroyed the kosher restaurant in Bondi, Lewis Continental Kitchen. A man denied the charges in court and was freed on bail.
Nearly 90,000 Iranian-born people live in Australia.