The Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has accused Iran of directing at least two antisemitic attacks and will expel the Iranian ambassador.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said that Australian intelligence services (ASIO) had connected Iran to attacks on a Sydney restaurant and a Melbourne mosque.

Since the Israel-Gaza conflict began in October 2023, homes, schools, synagogues and vehicles in Australia have been targeted in antisemitic vandalism and arson.

"These were extraordinary and dangerous acts of aggression orchestrated by a foreign nation on Australian soil," Mr Albanese told a press briefing.

"They were attempts to undermine social cohesion and sow discord in our community."

Read More: Five journalists among at least 20 killed in Israeli strikes on Gaza hospital as Netanyahu issues statement