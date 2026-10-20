The motive for the ramming-attack has yet to be revealed, but Australia’s prime minister has linked it to a climate of ugly, polarised political debate in the country.

The car hit Haines 'as she was unloading things from her car boot'. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty

By Alice Padgett

Doctors have amputated the leg of an Australian lawmaker after a man rammed her with his car and then reversed to hit her a second time in an incident being investigated by anti-terrorism police.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Helen ‌Haines, an independent, underwent surgery overnight and remained in critical condition after Monday's attack in the small rural town of Wangaratta, north of Melbourne. The motive for the attack has yet to be revealed, but Australia’s prime minister has linked it to a climate of polarised political debate in the country. "It's clear that there was a deliberate act here. This wasn't an accident, someone just skidding off the road," Albanese told ABC News. A 43-year-old man was arrested following the attack, with counter-terrorism authorities among the multiple agencies involved in the investigation. In the wake of the attack, the suspect's family released a statement noting that they are long-time friends of Helen Haines. It's been revealed that the suspect's father, Rod Nugent, and his partner, Christine Cunningham, were long-time friends of Haines, having known each other "for more than 20 years".

Suspect's father, Rod Nugent, and partner Christine Cunningham's statement in full "What happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable,” they said. "We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen’s aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime. "We will be assisting Victoria Police in any way we can. "Helen Haines is a deeply respected, valued and much loved member of our local community. "All of our love and all of our thoughts are with Helen and her family and friends."

It comes as details are now emerging about a hero barber Ricky Jefferies who jumped in to restrain the attacker and removing the knife from his hand. He said he initially believed the incident was a car accident when he ran from his shop. "I heard a loud bang with no brakes. It was crazy, I just ran out to the front to see what's happening," Jefferies told reporters outside his shop. "I didn't realise the seriousness of the situation initially, and once it became relevant I just did what I could and what others were already trying to do." Read More: Flydubai co-pilot began 'drift towards extremism and terrorism' in Australia, UAE investigators says Read More: Jacob Rees-Mogg's 'problematic' comments slammed after standing up for rape-accused MP

Tributes and flowers are placed outside the electoral office for independent member of parliament Helen Haines. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Social media accounts linked to the suspect have since revealed he was an anti-Israel activist and a radical environmentalist. Some of his posts refer to the conflict in Gaza, while older posts discuss environmental issues. The suspect ‘strayed into “darker” things since his days protesting logging in the local forest’, according to police sources and Melbourne-based news outlet The Age. His biography on X reads: "Plant person. The world should be run by children and dogs." It has also emerged that the suspect's family were long-time friends of Ms Haines.

Two women embrace during a vigil for Ms Haines. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Early investigations suggested the car hit Haines as she was loading or unloading things from the trunk of her car, he said. Australian media, citing unidentified sources, reported Haines had lost one leg as a result of her injuries and that doctors were working to save the other leg. Police are considering potential charges, including causing harm to a public official - an offence that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years' imprisonment - as they work to establish a motive for the attack. "At this stage it appears this is an isolated incident," Australian Federal Police Commissioner Krissy Barrett said.

A man holds an Australian flag outside the office of Ms Haines. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke told ABC Radio that witnesses said the alleged attacker reversed the vehicle and struck Haines a second time before a bystander intervened. Violent attacks on politicians are extremely rare in Australia, where federal lawmakers, state leaders and even prime ministers are regularly seen in supermarkets and coffee shops, attending community events and chatting with voters with minimal security.