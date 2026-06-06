It is the third fatal shark attack in Australia in three weeks

Michaelmas Island at the mouth of Frenchman Bay, Albany, Western Australia. Picture: Alamy

By Flaminia Luck

A man has died in Australia after being attacked by a shark while spearfishing off the country's southwestern coast.

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The 35-year-old, who has not been named, was killed on Saturday morning while diving off with family Michaelmas Island near Perth. The male diver died after being bitten by a suspected 4.5m (14.8ft) shark just before 11.30am. He was then taken by boat to shore in Albany where he was met by paramedics, who were unable to revive him. Local sea rescue crews locked down Albany marina. It is the third fatal shark attack in Australia in three weeks.

Western Australia Police said they would prepare a report for the coroner, in a statement shared by local media. People in the area have been urged to to take additional caution in the Michaelmas Island area and adhere to beach closures. Shark attacks there are more common than in many other parts of the world, but they are often not fatal. 'Tragedy' Roger Cook, the Premier of Western Australia, offered his condolences to the diver's family and friends. "I am deeply saddened to hear of this morning’s fatal shark attack in Albany,” he said. “This is a tragedy and my thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends, as well as the first responders. “I know members of the local community will wrap their arms around them, and I urge those who are impacted to reach out for support.”

Steven Mattaboni was killed by a shark while spearfishing at Horseshoe Reef off Rottnest Island. Picture: Supplied