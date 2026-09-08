Platforms like Instagram and TikTok would be forced to send users a pop-up asking if they want their feed personalised by an algorithm

The new laws are designed to give people a "genuine choice" over what they see in their social media feeds. Picture: Getty

By Issy Clarke

New Australian laws could force social media companies to give users the choice to opt out of personalised algorithms on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.

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The new laws are designed to give people a "genuine choice" over what they see in their social media feeds. Picture: Getty

The new laws will create a digital duty of care for social media users under 18, which will also cover platforms such as online games, apps and AI chatbots. Children would be protected from harmful material, such as content promoting eating disorders, pornography, violence against women, crime and abuse. The country's e-Safety commissioner will be empowered to hand removal notices to social media companies. Firms which fail to comply could face penalties of up to 109.2 million Australian dollars (£52.5 million), Mr Albanese said. Legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming days to tackle algorithms and introduce stronger protections against harmful content.