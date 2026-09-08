Australia to give social media users the option to switch off algorithms
Platforms like Instagram and TikTok would be forced to send users a pop-up asking if they want their feed personalised by an algorithm
New Australian laws could force social media companies to give users the choice to opt out of personalised algorithms on platforms like Instagram and TikTok.
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The new laws are designed to give people a "genuine choice" over what they see in their social media feeds.
Social media companies would be compelled to send users a notification offering them a choice over their feed.
Users would be able to choose whether to have their feed personalised by an algorithm or to opt only to see the content of friends and creators they follow.
"We'll require social media platforms to provide user empowerment tools that give people over the age of 16 genuine and enduring choice about what they see in their feeds," Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said.
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The new laws will create a digital duty of care for social media users under 18, which will also cover platforms such as online games, apps and AI chatbots.
Children would be protected from harmful material, such as content promoting eating disorders, pornography, violence against women, crime and abuse.
The country's e-Safety commissioner will be empowered to hand removal notices to social media companies.
Firms which fail to comply could face penalties of up to 109.2 million Australian dollars (£52.5 million), Mr Albanese said.
Legislation is expected to be introduced in the coming days to tackle algorithms and introduce stronger protections against harmful content.
Australia has led the way internationally on digital bans, becoming the first country to issue a ban on social media for under-16s in December 2025.
Meta, the owner of Facebook and Instagram, said last month that it had taken down more than 750,000 accounts it suspected were held by Australians aged under 16 in the six months after the ban came in.
However it has been widely acknowledged that the vast majority of under-16s in the country continue to access social media despite the ban.
More than 80% of under-16s were still using social media three months after the legislation came into effect.