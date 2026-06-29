The move comes as evidence suggests children are still able to access the platforms six months after the world-first restrictions took effect in December

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were still too many children on social media and tech firms were not doing enough to comply with the ban. Picture: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Australia has introduced new legislation in parliament to strengthen the enforcement of its under-16 social media ban and give its internet regulator more power to pursue tech giants in court for non-compliance.

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The move comes as evidence suggests children are still able to access the platforms six months after the world-first restrictions took effect in December. Australia's implementation and enforcement of the ban is being closely watched by dozens of countries that have either created or committed to creating their own such laws. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said there were still too many children on social media and tech firms were not doing enough to comply with the ban. "We're calling time on the social media companies today and doubling down on the changes that we have made and that we're prepared to make," he told reporters in Canberra. Read more: Most Australian young people still on social media despite ban, study suggests Read more: Lawyer who sued Google & Meta for $6m hails UK social media ban as 'landmark moment' - but calls for tech giants to be financially punished

"Today, we'll introduce legislation this afternoon that goes further to ensure social media companies are doing everything within their power to stop children under 16 being on their platforms." The internet regulator, eSafety, is investigating possible non-compliance by five platforms: Meta's META.O Facebook and Instagram, Snapchat SNAP.N, TikTok and Google's GOOGL.O YouTube. There was no immediate comment from Meta, Google and Snapchat. TikTok declined to comment. Albanese called on the Coalition opposition to back the bill, noting the original policy passed with bipartisan support. The changes, announced on Saturday, would double maximum penalties to A$99 million ($68.2 million) from A$49.5 million. They also give the eSafety Commissioner power to compel documents such as company board minutes and internal emails, ensuring legal cases being built against platforms failing to comply are as "strong as possible", said Communications Minister Anika Wells. Introducing the bill to parliament, Wells accused the firms of deliberately failing to comply and using "dirty tricks" to undermine the ban.