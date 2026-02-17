Australia are out of the men's T20 World Cup after a crucial group stage match between Zimbabwe and Ireland was washed out by rain.

The 2021 winners needed the Irish to beat their opponents to stand a chance of qualifying from Group B behind leaders and Sri Lanka, but the game was abandoned without a ball being bowled because of persistent rain.

The result also meant bad news for Ireland who needed the two points from a win to have any chance to progress to the Super Eight's stage.

Zimbabwe and co-hosts Sri Lanka will now fight it out for top spot in the group when they meet in Colombo on Thursday, while Australia end their campaign in ignominy back in Pallekele the following day.

