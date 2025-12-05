Australian batsman Travis Head on Day 2 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

England were feeling the heat on day two at the Gabba, where Australia launched a dashing response to Joe Root’s unbeaten century in the second Ashes Test.

The tourists were all out for 334 inside the first 10 minutes, last man Jofra Archer brilliantly caught by the diving Marnus Labuschagne to end the innings. That left Root not out on 138 as his first century in Australia, a mission a dozen years in the making, ended undefeated. But Australia responded with dominance as the visiting attack failed to fire, racing to 130 for one in just 21 overs before the tea break as Jake Weatherald swatted 59 not out. Read more: England’s Joe Root secures his first Ashes century in Australia

England batsman Joe Root reacts after scoring a century on Day 1 of the Second Men's Ashes Test between Australia and England at The Gabba in Brisbane. Picture: Alamy