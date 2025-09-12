Australia approves world-first vaccine to save koalas from chlamydia
A regulator has approved a world-first vaccine to protect koalas from chlamydia infections.
The disease can cause infertility and death in the iconic native species that is listed as endangered in parts of Australia.
The single-dose vaccine was developed by the University of the Sunshine Coast in Queensland state after more than a decade of research led by professor of microbiology Peter Timms.
The research showed the vaccine reduced the likelihood of koalas developing symptoms of chlamydia during breeding age and decreased mortality from the disease in wild populations by at least 65%.
The recent approval by Australia’s veterinary medicine regulator means the vaccine can now be used in wildlife hospitals, veterinary clinics and in the field to protect the nation’s most at-risk koalas.
In a statement, he said: “We knew a single-dose vaccine — with no need for a booster — was the answer to reducing the rapid, devastating spread of this disease, which accounts for as much as half of koala deaths across all wild populations in Australia.
“Some individual colonies are edging closer to local extinction every day, particularly in southeast Queensland and New South Wales, where infection rates within populations are often around 50% and in some cases can reach as high as 70%."
Australia’s wild koala populations have declined steeply in the past two decades.
Koalas face a number of threats such as disease, habitat loss, climate change and road collisions.
Due to the dangers they face, koalas could become extinct by 2050, according to a 2020 assessment from the New South Wales government.