Australian officials issued a risk-of-life warning and urged residents to leave their homes amid devastating wildfires

By Alice Padgett

Three people are unaccounted for after deadly bushfires ripped through a rural area of Australia - prompting urgent evacuation warnings.

30 blazes are currently active in the state of Victoria - where a man, woman and child are missing. Officials issued a risk-of-life warning and urged residents to leave their homes. Victoria Police Deputy Commissioner Robert Hill said firefighters had encountered the three people and told them it was too late to evacuate. However, when crews returned later that day, the house had been "completely destroyed" and the trio from Longwood, 100 miles north of Melbourne, were "unaccounted for". Victoria emergency management commissioner, Tim Wiebusch, advised residents in "a bushland area of Victoria" to "leave now if you haven't left already. If you don't leave now, it could result in your life being lost". Read More: One dead, dozens trapped and 30 missing after giant rubbish landfill collapses into village in Philippines

Mr Wiebusch said firefighters had been working through the night in "challenging and difficult conditions" to contain the fires. He said on Friday: "This morning we have had 40 fires already in the landscape, 30 of those remain active. "As a result of the dynamic and challenging conditions on the Longwood fire, I can now confirm that we have had community and residential property losses." Hundreds of schools have closed as a summer heatwave sweeps the south of the country.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, while visiting the National Emergency Management Agency in Canberra, said he was hoping "for the best" but preparing "for the worst". He said: "People need to listen to the advice as it comes through. If you're asked to leave your property, please do so. "Our thoughts are with all those that are confronting these difficult conditions today and over coming days. "We hope for the best but we prepare for the worst."