Australia has cancelled the visa of a British national who was charged by police with displaying Nazi symbols.

On Wednesday, home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed plans were underway to deport the 43-year-old man, who was arrested in Queensland earlier this month.

Mr Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “Almost everyone on a visa is a good guest and welcome guest in our country.

“But if someone comes here for the purposes of hate, they can leave.

“He came here to hate – he doesn’t get to stay.”

