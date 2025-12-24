Australia cancels visa of British national charged with displaying Nazi symbols
The Australian Federal Police allege the man used a social media account to post the Nazi swastika
Australia has cancelled the visa of a British national who was charged by police with displaying Nazi symbols.
Listen to this article
On Wednesday, home affairs minister Tony Burke confirmed plans were underway to deport the 43-year-old man, who was arrested in Queensland earlier this month.
Mr Burke told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation: “Almost everyone on a visa is a good guest and welcome guest in our country.
“But if someone comes here for the purposes of hate, they can leave.
“He came here to hate – he doesn’t get to stay.”
The Australian Federal Police allege the man used a social media account to post the Nazi swastika.
He also allegedly used his account to promote pro-Nazi ideology and call for violence towards the Jewish community.
The man was taken into immigration detention this week in Brisbane and is due to face court on January 7, police said.