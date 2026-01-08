A superior Australia side took the final Test by five wickets to tie up a comprehensive 4-1 win. Picture: Getty

By Frankie Elliott

England’s dreary Ashes series came to a familiar conclusion in Sydney, where a superior Australia side took the final Test by five wickets to tie up a comprehensive 4-1 win.

The last day of the series had an end-of-term looseness, Australia losing five batters in a messy pursuit of 160 but still taking care of business. Whether this tour spells the definitive end of the 'Bazball' era remains to be seen, but change of some kind is surely in the works after a two-month trip which has exposed clear gaps in the regime.

Head coach Brendon McCullum, managing director of cricket Rob Key and captain Ben Stokes have led the project for the past three-and-a-half years and it is likely each will be called to offer their own vision for the future as the England and Wales Cricket Board decide on the fates of the leadership group. After losing the last two wickets of their second innings very quickly, England were left to bowl for the final without an unfit Stokes. Instead, Josh Tongue led with heart as he claimed three for 42, again showing why his omission from the first two Tests was a mistake. Will Jacks removed Steve Smith with a ripper in a mixed spell that does little to clear up his uncertain role going forward and Usman Khawaja was dismissed for six in his farewell knock. Matthew Potts, completely frozen out of the attack after his first-innings horror show, found his own way of getting involved by running out Marnus Labuschagne. The SCG saw final contributions from the two standout players – both Australian – as Travis Head’s cameo took his series record to 629 runs at 62.90 and Mitchell Starc bagged two more wickets to close with 31 scalps at 19.93. The pair have been twin forces of nature, leagues above anything in the England ranks over the course of the journey, and it was fitting both had a hand to play in the closing stanza. Just as inevitably there was one last row about the DRS process as a Snicko review once again went controversially against England. The technology has been almost entirely discredited over the past eight weeks but Brydon Carse could not hide his fury when TV official Kumar Dharmasena ruled that a small ripple of the soundwave was not enough to hand him the wicket of Jake Weatherald. His indignation was justifiable, with a noise lining up perfectly with the ball passing the bat and similar scenarios having counted against English batters earlier in the series.

Alex Carey produced some farcical running between the wickets as the winning line moved into sight but finished things off with a boundary each to kick off the celebrations. Picture: Getty