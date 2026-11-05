Australian F1 world champion Alan Jones dies aged 80, as family remembers legend who 'dedicated his life to motorsport'
Alan Jones remains the last Australian to win the F1 title, and was only the second Australian to win the championship after Sir Jack Brabham.
Enjoy your favourite LBC shows with ad-free Catch Up, weekly competition entries and an exclusive newsletter. Subscribe to LBC Catch Up Plus from £4.99 a month
Alan Jones, the former Formula One world champion, has died at the age of 80 following a brief illness.
Listen to this article
The death of the 1980 championship winner was confirmed by his family through Motorsport Australia.
Jones remains the last Australian to win the F1 title, and was only the second Australian to win the championship after Sir Jack Brabham.
He topped the podium at 12 Grands Prix during a career that took in spells with Hesketh, Arrows, and Williams, with whom he secured his title.
His wife Amanda Butler-Davis said she was “extremely saddened” to announce the “passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness.”
Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix
Read more: Lewis Hamilton hints F1 career could extend into 2030s: 'I am built differently'
In a statement, she said: “He will be dearly missed and fondly remembered by those closest to him, as well as the many fans whose support he was always grateful for.
“Alan dedicated his life to motorsport, building a legacy that will live on through the countless people he touched along the way.
Amanda said her late husband “left an enduring mark on the sport both nationally and across the globe” through his “achievements, passion and unmistakable character, both on and off the track”.
She thanked those who were part of Alan’s journey for the “many years of friendship, love and support”.
“He was incredibly fortunate to have so many wonderful people around him,” she reflected.
Alan Jones is survived by his wife and six children.