Alan Jones, the former Formula One world champion, has died at the age of 80 following a brief illness.

The death of the 1980 championship winner was confirmed by his family through Motorsport Australia.

Jones remains the last Australian to win the F1 title, and was only the second Australian to win the championship after Sir Jack Brabham.

He topped the podium at 12 Grands Prix during a career that took in spells with Hesketh, Arrows, and Williams, with whom he secured his title.

His wife Amanda Butler-Davis said she was “extremely saddened” to announce the “passing of our beloved Alan, who passed away on 5 November following a short illness.”

Read more: Kimi Antonelli becomes youngest-ever F1 champion after finishing third in Mexican Grand Prix

Read more: Lewis Hamilton hints F1 career could extend into 2030s: 'I am built differently'