George Russell took the chequered flag 2.9 seconds clear of team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes completed a comfortable one-two with Leclerc holding off Lewis Hamilton for third.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain celebrates after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

George Russell overcame a chaotic start to Formula One’s new era to win the season-opening Australian Grand Prix and lay down a significant maker in his world championship bid.

Russell traded the lead with Charles Leclerc on six occasions inside a wild first nine laps at Melbourne's Albert Park before a Ferrari strategy blunder allowed the British driver to race off into the sunset. Russell took the chequered flag 2.9 seconds clear of team-mate Kimi Antonelli as Mercedes completed a comfortable one-two with Leclerc holding off Lewis Hamilton for third. Hamilton, who at one stage was involved in a frenetic three-way fight with Russell and Leclerc for the lead, finished just six tenths behind Leclerc as his wait for a Ferrari podium goes on. Read More: F1 bosses scramble to keep Australian Grand Prix on track with charter flights amid Middle East crisis Read More: Queen Elizabeth II and British Grand Prix celebrated in 2026 coin designs

Mercedes driver George Russell, left, of Britain embraces teammate Andrea Kimi Antonelli of Italy after winning the Australian Formula One Grand Prix. Picture: Alamy

Race winner George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team drinks Champagne on the podium. Picture: Getty

World champion Lando Norris crossed the line in fifth, a sobering 51 seconds behind Russell. Max Verstappen recovered from 20th to take sixth place with Ollie Bearman and British rookie Arvid Linblad an impressive seventh and eighth. Oscar Piastri's race was over before it even started after he dropped his McLaren at Turn 4 and crashed into the barrier as he made his way to the grid. The home favourite's bizarre collision with the wall was the precursor to a fascinating start, which saw Leclerc thread his way from fourth to first by the first corner. In the other Ferrari, Hamilton also propelled himself up the order as he launched three places to third. Russell, so impressive over one lap on qualifying, was now the meat in a Ferrari sandwich. On the second lap, Russell flew past Leclerc and, in the old regulations, that might have been that.

Mercedes driver George Russell of Britain steers his car. Picture: Alamy