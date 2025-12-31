Australian cricket legend Damien Martyn is fighting for his life in hospital after falling ill with meningitis.

AFL star Brad Hardie described Martyn as being "in the fight of his life," as wishes of support poured in on social media following the update.

The legendary top-order batter was taken to hospital and put into a coma after being diagnosed with meningitis, according to local media reports.

The 54-year-old legend reportedly went for a lie down at his Brisbane home before taking a turn for the worse.

On his late-night radio broadcast on Tuesday, Hardie said: "Damien Martyn, the champ from WA, fantastic batsman, unfortunately took ill on Boxing Day and is currently residing in a Queensland hospital and he is in for the fight of his life."

His former international teammate Adam Gilchrist also said: "He is getting the best of treatment and [Martyn's partner] Amanda and his family know that a lot of people are sending their prayers and best wishes."

Martyn was active on social media as recently as Christmas Eve when he tweeted about the Boxing Day Ashes Test at the MCG.

He wrote: "If the old brigade could play again then this would be it. Boxing Day test match. What a cauldron."

During an impressive career, Martyn earned 67 test caps where he scored over 4,000 runs.

He also represented Western Australia and in England he had stints playing for Leicestershire and Yorkshire.

He was also picked by the Rajasthan Royals during the 2010 IPL season where he was signed for $100,000.