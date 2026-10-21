The car hit Haines 'as she was unloading things from her car boot'. Picture: Sam Mooy/Getty

By Asher McShane

MP Helen Haines has lost both legs and is in serious condition in hospital after she was hit by a car.

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Mrs Haines has had both legs amputated after suffering severe injuries to her lower body after allegedly being attacked by Brendan Nugent. Her husband Phil confirmed this morning that she had lost both legs but said that she is alive and "both her heart and her mind are in good shape.” "Helen's road to recovery will be long and difficult, but we know she is a fighter," he said - adding that he is “alive and stable”. Read More: Flydubai co-pilot began 'drift towards extremism and terrorism' in Australia, UAE investigators says Read More: Jacob Rees-Mogg's 'problematic' comments slammed after standing up for rape-accused MP

Phil Haines, husband of Australian politician Helen Haines, who lost both legs in an attack, addresses the media with his cousin Jules Muir (L) during an update on Helen Haines' condition at the Alfred Hospital in Melbourne. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

Suspect's father, Rod Nugent, and partner Christine Cunningham's statement in full "What happened to her yesterday is devastating and unfathomable,” they said. "We would like to sincerely thank members of the local community and police who came to Helen’s aid yesterday after the shocking and horrific crime. "We will be assisting Victoria Police in any way we can. "Helen Haines is a deeply respected, valued and much loved member of our local community. "All of our love and all of our thoughts are with Helen and her family and friends."

Floral tributes have been left outside Haines' office, where she was attacked. Picture: Australian Associated Press / Alamy

Mrs Haines was attacked outside her electoral office. Police are still working to establish a motive for the attack. Doctors amputated her legs after the alleged attacker struck her twice with his car in Wangaratta, northeast of Melbourne, on Monday. The suspect was restrained by members of the public at the scene before being arrested. Nugent, a 43-year-old resident of the rural town of Tarrawingee within Haines' electorate, was charged with three offences - dangerous driving causing serious injury, intentionally causing serious injury, and causing harm to a public official. Additional charges of cannabis cultivation and possession have also been laid against Nugent, the court filings showed. During a brief court appearance on Wednesday, the accused's lawyer said his client suffers from a rare neurological condition called idiopathic transverse myelitis and was also being treated for concussion, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation reported.

A court sketch shows Brendan Nugent at the Wangaratta Magistrates Court in Wangaratta, Victoria, on Wednesday. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

His lawyer told the magistrate his client had some mental health concerns and that it was his first time in custody. There was no application for bail, and the case was deferred until February 4. Anti-terrorism police are among the agencies investigating the incident. While police allege the attack was "targeted," they believe it was an isolated incident. There was no intelligence to suggest any threat to Haines, and the Australian Federal Police received no warning of any imminent danger from the alleged attacker, Commissioner Krissy Barrett told reporters. "What I can say is we didn't have any specific intelligence that would have indicated something as atrocious as happened on Monday afternoon," she said.

Brendan Nugent departs from the Wangaratta Magistrates Court in Wangaratta. Picture: Associated Press/Alamy

Victoria state police said they could not find any direct past contact between Haines and the accused. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Wednesday described the attack as clearly a "violent incident," having earlier linked it to a domestic climate of ugly, polarised political debate.