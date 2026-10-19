Ms Haines was critically injured after the Toyota Land Cruiser collided with her

Australian MP Helen Haines is in a critical condition. Picture: Reuters

By Danielle de Wolfe

A man has been arrested and a counter-terror probe launched after an Australian MP was mowed down by car near her parliamentary office.

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Independent MP Helen Haines was injured after being struck by a white Toyota Land Cruiser close to her office in Wangaratta, in northeast Melbourne. Ms Haines was critically injured in the incident and remains in hospital. The 65-year-old mother of three is a former midwife and public health researcher, with the Independent MP first elected in 2019. A 43-year-old Tarrawingee man was detained at the scene by a local member of the public, the force said, with a knife found inside the vehicle. The incident took place at around 3.35pm on Monday, with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese saying it's too early to determine whether the incident is terror-related. "All ​of our thoughts are with Helen, her family, her friends, her ​team, and her ⁠community at this ⁠extremely difficult time. We are praying for ‌her full recovery," he said. Read more: Rubio denies pause in US intel sharing with Ukraine and tells Zelenskyy to 'focus on ending war with Russia' Read more: No danger found after Tel Aviv-Vienna flight bomb threat, says Austrian Airlines

Centre Alliance MP Rebekha Sharkie, alongside MP Helen Haines and independent MP Zali Steggall at Parliament House in Canberra. Picture: Australian Associated Press/Alamy

The suspect was then arrested by police and taken into custody for further questioning. Ms Haines was first elected to the Australian House of Representatives in 2019, before being re-elected in 2022 and 2025. She has worked as a nurse, midwife, and public health researcher over the course of her career. During her time as a public health researcher, Ms Haines has published several research papers on maternal health. Albanese added: "I don't want to see a political system in which you can't have conversations with people at the supermarket, in the street, at street meetings, public forums. "That's the important part of our democracy."I think there has been a rise in temperature. And there has been too much shouting, not enough discourse. Not enough polite conversation and disagreement. "And in a democracy, we should be able to have discussion, political debate, put different views, but do it in a way that is respectful." The Premier of Victoria, Ben Carroll, told the media he is "deeply appalled" by this "violent attack". "I know how devastating this will be for the Wangaratta community and all those who Helen represents."

Victoria Police said in a statement: "Police have arrested a man after a woman was struck by a vehicle in Wangaratta, Victoria this afternoon. "It is understood a white Toyota Landcruiser struck the 65-year-old woman outside an office on Murphy Street at about 3.35pm local time. "When he exited the Toyota the driver, a 43-year-old Tarrawingee man, was arrested at the scene by a passerby. He will be interviewed in relation to the incident.