The 52-year-old was found guilty of murdering three family members and attempting to kill another when she served them a meal laced with toxic mushrooms in 2023.

The 52-year-old was found guilty of murdering three family members and attempting to kill another when she served them a meal laced with toxic mushrooms in 2023. Picture: Fairfax Media/Getty

By Georgia Bell

Erin Patterson, Australia’s Mushroom killer, has had her appeal dismissed by the Court of Appeal in Melbourne.

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The 52-year-old was found guilty of murdering three family members and attempting to kill another when she served them a meal laced with toxic mushrooms in 2023. She was handed a life sentence with a non-parol period of 33 years. On Friday, Erin’s attempt to overturn her conviction was thrown out by three judges at Victoria’s Court of Appeal. The judges agreed with the prosecution that her sentence was inadequate as it permitted the possibility of freedom. Her crimes were branded “extraordinarily cold and calculated” and had to be “denounced in the strongest terms”. Read more: Mushroom murderer Erin Patterson killed my wife, but I forgive her, sole survivor tells hearing Read more: Australian mushroom murderer launches appeal against sentence

Brendan Kissane (L), Victoria's Director of Public Prosecutions, arrives at the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on October 30, 2026 ahead of the judgement in Erin Patterson's appeal. Picture: MARTIN KEEP/Getty

On behalf of the panel, Justice Stephen McLeish told the court: "We have concluded that the case involved such shocking criminality that it is inappropriate to fix a non-parole period." During last year’s high-profile trial, Patterson was found guilty not only of the murder of her in-laws, Don and Gail Patterson, and Gail’s sister Heather Wilkinson – but also of the attempted murder of Heather’s husband Ian Wilkinson. The local pastor survived after spending weeks in hospital and suffers ongoing health problems as a result of the poisoning. Erin’s estranged husband, Simon Patterson, was meant to attend the lunch but bailed at the last minute – partially due to the belief that his wife had repeatedly attempted to poison him over several years.

Convicted killer Erin Patterson (L) leaves the Supreme Court of Victoria in Melbourne on September 8, 2025. Picture: WILLIAM WEST/Getty

In August, the lawyers of Australian Mushroom killer Erin Patterson claimed that there had been a “catastrophic” failure of the justice system in an attempt to appeal her conviction. Patterson’s defence have argued that putting the trial’s jurors in the same hotel as police and prosecution officials undermined the integrity of the verdict. The 51-year-old is currently serving a life sentence for murdering three members of her estranged husband’s family after feeding them a meal containing death-cap mushrooms. Patterson appeared by video link as her lawyers, Richard Edney and Veronika Drago, presented seven grounds to the Victorian Court of Appeal. They emphasised the issue of the accommodation arrangement for the jurors in Morwell, who were briefly staying in the same hotel as people connected to the prosecution.

Ian Wilkinson, the only guest to survive the toxic mushroom lunch with Australian murderer Erin Patterson. Picture: MARTIN KEEP/Getty

The arrangement was described as “catastrophic” by Mr Edney, who argued it could have had a “subconscious influence” on jurors and created a “fundamental irregularity” in the legal process. He emphasised the importance of justice being done in “perhaps one of the most high-profile criminal trials this state has ever had”. The argument has been dismissed by the director of public prosecutions, Brendan Kissane KC, who said there was no evidence of contact between jurors and prosecution figures. “There is actually no substance to it,” he said. “Far from being some sort of catastrophic failure,” he added, “there’s no evidence in our submission to support this ground.” Mr Kissane pointed out that jurors were kept on a separate floor with a separate dining area, while jury-keepers were sworn to prevent improper communication.

He acknowledged that the trial judge Christopher Beale would have rejected the arrangement if he was aware of it in advance. “I have got no doubt that if it was said to the judge, ‘Look, we want to stay in the same hotel as the jury’, he would have said, ‘No, we need other arrangements,’” he said. “But the fact of the matter was that it happened accidentally.” The second grounds of appeal used by Patterson’s lawyers was that evidence involving cell towers, alongside death-cap mushroom sightings in Loch and Outtrim shared on a citizen science website, should not have been included because it was “unfair” and “dangerous”. The evidence was used by the prosecution at Patterson’s trial to claim that she had an opportunity to collect the death-cap mushrooms before the murders.

The judges agreed with the prosecution that her sentence was inadequate as it permitted the possibility of freedom. Picture: MARTIN KEEP/Getty