Australia's Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has called the Bondi Beach shooting a targeted attack on Australians on a day which should be a "day of joy" and that it was "an act of evil antisemitism, terrorism that has struck the heart of our nation."

Prime Minister Keir Starmer joined his Australian counterpart in expressing condolences for the victims of the attack calling the incident deeply distressing and extending solidarity to those affected. In one post on X, Starmer said, “Deeply distressing news from Australia. The United Kingdom sends our thoughts and condolences to everyone affected by the appalling attack in Bondi beach. I’m being kept updated on the developing situation.” 12 people have been killed as a result of the shooting, which targeted the Jewish community. A further 29 have taken to hospital - including a child. Read More: 12 killed and 29 injured in terror attack targeting Jewish community at Sydney's Bondi Beach Read More: WATCH: Moment heroic bystander wrestles firearm off Bondi Beach gunman

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney sent his “sympathy and solidarity” to the victims of a terror attack on Bondi Beach in Australia. German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said the shooting left him "speechless" and called on global leaders to halt the expansion of antisemitic violence. "This is an attack against our shared values...We must put a stop to this antisemitism - here in Germany and around the world." he posted on social media. French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his condolences, saying France shares “the pain of the Australian people” and would “continue to fight relentlessly against antisemitic hatred, which harms us all, wherever it occurs.” Italian premier Giorgia Meloni urged to maintain a "firm resolve to end every form of violence and antisemitism" while Ursula von der Leyen, the president of the European Commission, said the EU is "united against violence, hatred and antisemitism." Israel’s Foreign Affairs Minister Gideon Sa’ar took a slighter harsher tone and declared that the attack was the result of “the antisemitic rampage in the streets of Australia over the past two years."