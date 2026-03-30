Australian police say they have shot dead a suspected double murderer after a seven-month manhunt.

Officers in Victoria say a man believed to be Dezi Freeman was killed following an hours-long standoff at a rural property in the state’s north-east on Monday morning.

Chief Commissioner Mike Bush said the development could bring some closure after what he described as a “tragic and terrible event”.

Freeman had been on the run since August last year, when two police officers were shot dead at his property in the small town of Porepunkah.

Police had attended the address as part of an investigation into alleged sex offences when senior constables Neal Thompson and Vadim de Waart were killed.

Authorities say the suspect fled into dense bushland, triggering an extensive search operation that lasted several months.

On Monday, specialist officers surrounded a remote property where Freeman was believed to be hiding. Police said a man emerged from a structure armed and wrapped in a blanket shortly after 8.30am local time.

Officers attempted to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution, but the man did not surrender. He was then shot dead at the scene.

No police officers were injured during the operation, which will now be subject to a standard independent investigation.

Mr Bush said the families of the two slain officers had been informed, adding that formal identification of the body is expected within 24 to 48 hours.

Police will now investigate whether anyone assisted Freeman while he was evading capture.

"It would be very difficult for him to survive for that long without help,” Mr Bush said. “Anyone found to have been complicit will be held accountable."